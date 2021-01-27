Kim Kardashian Already Has a Financial ‘Exit Plan’ Ready for When She Files for Divorce From Kanye

Details about Kim Kardashian’s split of financial assets with Kanye West are beginning to emerge as speculation about their rumored divorce continues to spread. According to a Us Weekly source, her “exit plan” is already in place.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, “has had all of her and Kanye’s financials and properties ready to be split,” the source told Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 27, noting that her financial plan is “a very fair deal for everyone.” Kardashian’s recent exit strategy comes months after she first “began talks” with her divorce attorney Laura Wasser in July 2020 to determine her next steps with West. At the time, the couple were reportedly leading “separate lives” and on their way to a split after six years of marriage.

The SKIMS founder and rapper, 43, share four children: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 20 months. According to Us Weekly’s source, Kardashian is weighing her options with her financial advisors to provide what’s “best for her whole family.”

“Kim has had all of her and Kanye’s financials and properties ready to be split, it’s a very fair deal for everyone,” the insider explained. “Kim has all of her assets and financials ready for when she decides to file officially. Friends thought she was going to file in September, but she’s holding out. That does not mean that everything behind the scenes is already done.”

Speculation about Kardashian and West’s divorce first began after the Grammy winner’s failed campaign during the 2020 Presidential Election. While on the campaign trail, the rapper claimed at a presidential rally that he and the reality star considered aborting their first child, North. A second source told Us Weekly in early January that this was the last straw for his wife.

“The comments about North and the abortion were the final confirmation,” the source explained. “She will protect the children first, always.” Sources went on to note to Us weekly that Kardashian could no longer deal with “Kanye’s unpredictable behavior,” explaining that the mother of four “has tried to get him into treatment for his mental health and all attempts have been unsuccessful.”