17 People Arrested in Connection with Kim Kardashian Robbery

Update, 1/9/17:

A whopping 17 people have been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of Kim Kardashian in Paris, according to reports from Europe 1 and RTL Radio, Us Weekly reports. The arrests were made in part thanks to DNA left behind at the scene of the crime, when the criminals made off with what was estimated to be $10 million in jewelry on October 3.

The arrests took place in raids at three separate locations at about 6 a.m. this morning local time, according to RTL, Us reports.

Original Post:

After Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris last year, and subsequently disappeared from social media, people began to speculate: Would she ever speak of her harrowing experience? Would she continue filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians? Would she become a recluse? What would become of the most famous reality star there ever was?

At first, Kim stayed silent for a solid three months, while some reports claimed that KUWTK was canceled “indefinitely.” But K.K. finally returned to Instagram this week, with several sweet photos of her little family with Kanye West and their kids, North and Saint, after sharing an insanely cute home video montage on her app. And today, E! News posted a 30-second promo of the next season of the reality show, which returns in March—and in it, Kim gets candid about what happened in Paris.

In the clip, Kim recalls the experience in tears, saying, “They’re going to shoot me in the back—there’s no way out,” while her sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian listen, grave expressions on their faces. Later on, she gets the call about West’s hospitalization. “Don’t scare me, please, what’s going on?” Kim says, crying as she hides her face. Off-camera, in the next moment, we hear Kim saying, “I think he really needs me, and I have to get home.”

It looks as though these dramatic moments are just the tip of the iceberg. In case you thought the next season of KUWTK was going to be a snooze, tiptoeing around the major events of the past few months in that family, think again: Looks like this one will be bigger and bolder than ever. TBD in regard to whether Kim will actually go on the record to tell the whole story firsthand, but it’s clear that audiences are hoping for it. We’ll know more come March.