Kim Kardashian’s 40th Birthday Photos Didn’t Include These Family Members & We’re Perplexed

Did Kim Kardashian snub Kanye West and Kylie Jenner in her birthday photos? The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turned 40 on October 21, and in her series of flicks posted to Instagram celebrating her big day, Kim didn’t happen to include her hubby or youngest sister in the mix. Fans have since noticed the glaring omission—and it’s safe to say they have questions!

In one photo shared on Kim’s birthday, the SKIMS founder can be seen posing alongside sisters Kendall, Khloé, and Kourtney, as well as mom Kris and her boyfriend Corey Gamble. Kourtney’s son Mason and daughter Penelope are also in the shot. Kim posted the photo with the caption, “Happy Place 🤠 No Filter.” But soon after sharing, fans noticed that Kim’s husband, Kanye, was amiss from the family photo—which seems even stranger when you realize that the flick was taken on the Wyoming ranch he purchased with Kim in September 2019.

Now, it’s entirely possible that Ye was simply behind the camera. Yet this still doesn’t explain why there’s another missing family member, a.k.a. Kylie. “Where’s Kylie??” one follower commented on the post, while another added, “Kylie as always not present.” But, seriously: Where is Kylie?!

While fans try to figure out the case of Kim’s missing family members, it’s worth noting that the reality star wasn’t actually planning on celebrating her 40th birthday with a big bash, anyway. In an interview with Grazia in early October, Kim revealed that she canceled her original plans due to the coronavirus pandemic. “I had the best plan,” she told the publication at the time. “It was going to be called ‘Wild, Wild Miss West’s 40th Birthday,’ I had Manfred Thierry Mugler make me a metal costume – like, a cowgirl costume.”

She continued, “I have it and it is insane. We did virtual fittings. I don’t even want to waste it on a party me for myself with five people. Instead, the businesswoman plans to repurpose her Mugler ensemble for next year. “I want it to be something. So, I’m thinking maybe next year. I can have it on my 41st. We can still call it my 40th, right?”

It’s not a bad idea, at all. Who knows—maybe Kanye and Kylie will make it into next year’s photoshoot, too!