Saint West, Most Camera-Shy Kardashian, Makes Rare Social Media Appearance

by
13402604 1707258179534640 1856438394 n Saint West, Most Camera Shy Kardashian, Makes Rare Social Media Appearance

Credit: Instagram | @kimkardashian

Saint West, the world’s most famous and least seen six-month-old, made a rare appearance on not just one of Kim Kardashian’s social accounts, but three. After snapchatting a pic of her son dressed in her favorite color scheme, monochrome, Kim reposted the same pic on Instagram and Twitter.

She then tweeted several comments about it, saying that she and Saint were “twins.” “I mean North’s baby pics look like mine too but Saint i think looks more like me and North like Kanye,” she wrote.

 The photo is only the third time Saint has appeared on social. The first was two months after his birth, the second back in March, and now this. But considering his sister, North West, is no stranger to the light that is the internet, we think there will plenty more to come.

 

