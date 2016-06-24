Saint West, Most Camera-Shy Kardashian, Makes Rare Social Media Appearance

Saint West, the world’s most famous and least seen six-month-old, made a rare appearance on not just one of Kim Kardashian’s social accounts, but three. After snapchatting a pic of her son dressed in her favorite color scheme, monochrome, Kim reposted the same pic on Instagram and Twitter.
She then tweeted several comments about it, saying that she and Saint were “twins.” “I mean North’s baby pics look like mine too but Saint i think looks more like me and North like Kanye,” she wrote.
