Kim Kardashian Slams Mommy-Shamers Who Accused Her of Partying When Her Son Was Sick

Don’t come for Kim Kardashian‘s parenting, lest you want to be called out in front of her 58 million followers. On Wednesday, the 37-year-old reality star lashed out at mommy-shamers who accused her of partying on New Year’s Eve when her 2-year-old son, Saint West, was sick with pneumonia at the hospital.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star promptly shut down the rumors and explained that she didn’t leave Saint’s side for “one minute” when he was in the hospital from Wednesday to Saturday of last week. When the doctor provided clearance and the family was able to return home on Saturday night, Kim could celebrate New Year’s Eve on Sunday.

“I haven’t heard this BUT lets get this straight. I did not leave my son for one minute during his hospital stay. We were there Wednesday night to Saturday. NYE WAS SUNDAY NIGHT,” she tweeted.

The mom of two also explained that she didn’t invite people over until after Saint fell asleep. She then warned anyone to stay away if they were going to talk smack about her mothering. “People came over when he was already asleep for the night! Don’t even try me when it comes to my kids,” she wrote.

Kim’s tweet accompanied a tweet from a fan who brought to her attention that there were people who suspected that she was partying on New Year’s Eve while her son was in the hospital. On Tuesday, the middle Kardashian sister revealed that Saint was hospitalized for three days, where he was hooked up to IVs and oxygen machines, after falling ill with pneumonia.

“We are so grateful for you all! He’s home and all better. He’s so resilient I’m sure he will still say the ambulance ride was cool! My strong Saint 👼🏽” she wrote on Instagram.

Given how many times Kim has hit back at mommy-shamers—from those who accused her of snorting cocaine when her children were present to those who questioned the outfits she puts her daughter in—you would think that critics knew better than to talk shit. At least Kim was there to give them another reminder that she is not to be messed with.