Kim Kardashian Modeled The Latest SKIMS Collection By Eating 20 Waffles & I Feel Seen

Scroll To See More Images

On any given day, I don’t feel like my life parallels with Kim Kardashian’s. I’ve never become a reality star, launched a million-and-one brands or married Kanye West—but when Kim Kardashian modeled the SKIMS Waffle Collection while posed in front of at least 20 waffles (syrup included), I finally felt like she and I were one. Seriously, what a mood! Kim Kardashian-West and I might live in completely different universes, but in this one particular instance, our paths have crossed. If I didn’t already want to buy everything from the upcoming SKIMS launch, I certainly do now.

That’s just the power of a good promo, guys! Props to the SKIMS PR team, because putting Kim Kardashian in front of dozens of delicious waffles could sell me on anything. Had she been wearing a $400 t-shirt covered in holes, I’d probably still want the look. I know I’m being sold to through this photo, but it does the trick nonetheless. Eating waffles to promote SKIMS’ new Waffle Collection? So simple, but so, so effective.

If you haven’t yet shopped anything from SKIMS (What are you waiting for?!) and this photo doesn’t fully convince you (How?) allow me to give you few reasons to try out the brand. The fabrics? Comfortable and cozy. For those of us who are still working from home, SKIMS is perfection. Plus, the pieces are all seriously size-inclusive, ranging from XXS through 4X. And, to cinch the deal, almost every single item on the site is under $80. Bras, panties, shapewear, loungewear—you really can have it all.

The SKIMS Waffle Collection, which is what Kim Kardashian is modeling in her now-iconic waffle Instagram photo, officially launches on October 7—so we’ve still got a little more time to decide which pieces to shop. Sizes always go quickly on the SKIMS site, so make sure you have your favorites ready to purchase when the time comes. Comfort is serious business, folks!

For those of you who can’t wait until then, there are still plenty of pieces from other SKIMS collections to shop—including the new jersey cotton collection. Keep reading for some of the best picks from the site, and add October 7 to your calendar so you remember the upcoming launch. Or, you could just make your phone wallpaper the waffle Instagram photo. Either way. (But I’ll be opting for the latter.)

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Cozy Knit Tank

As the temperatures drop, you’ll definitely want the SKIMS Cozy Knit Tank in your wardrobe. It’s like wearing a blanket—but the tank is cute enough to wear outdoors, too.

2. Cotton Jersey Boy Short

For lounging around the house or wearing under your favorite fall dress, the SKIMS Cotton Jersey Boy Short is the cute and comfortable loungewear piece you deserve. And the orchid color? *Chef’s kiss.*

3. Mesh Triangle Bralette

A good bralette is a wonderful thing, and the SKIMS Mesh Triangle Bralette is about to become your new favorite. Wear it around the house or with just about any top, and you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.

4. Cotton Rib Tank

If the fuzzy tank wasn’t quite your speeds, opt for the SKIMS Cotton Rib Tank instead. You get the same look, but with a classic cotton rib fabric. This piece is perfect for layering with a flannel, too.

5. Fits Everybody High-Neck Bodysuit

Another staple? This SKIMS Fits Everybody High-Neck Bodysuit. Ideal for pairing wit sweats at home or your favorite jeans when going out, it’s a total wardrobe game-changer.