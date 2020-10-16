Kim K & Paris Hilton Teased SKIMS Velour With An Iconic Early 2000s Photoshoot

Scroll To See More Images

While there are plenty of things to love (or love to hate, TBH) about the early 2000s, velour is definitely high up on the list. Odds are, if you were under the age of 25 in the year 2005, you either owned or coveted every velour tracksuit on the market. After all, if it was worn by the likes of Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton, it had to be cool, right? Honestly, that logic still tracks—and thank goodness, because I have some news for you. Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian teased the SKIMS Velour Collection with an iconic early aughts-inspired photoshoot. (!!) We’re truly blessed, folks.

SKIMS has been dropping new collections left and right, but their latest is something straight out of my wildest tween dreams. As someone who never got to own any velour pieces in the early 2000s (I know, right? So sad.), I can finally fulfill that desire—thanks to the upcoming SKIMS Velour Collection. I’ve been waiting my whole life for this, people!

I didn’t think I could get more excited than I already was until I saw the early aughts-inspired photoshoot Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton starred in to tease the SKIMS launch. Kardashian and Hilton walking together in velour matching sets and carrying metallic bags (Which actually happened, BTW!) is truly the throwback we all deserve. And no, I will never be over it.

Of course, Kim Kardashian did a little bit of a solo recreation to show off the SKIMS Velour Collection as well. Poised on top of a Range Rover, the mogul paid homage to one particularly iconic early 2000s photo. Hint: This vintage shot shows Kim Kardashian in a pink tracksuit lounged across the hood of the Range Rover she owned at the time. This photoshoot truly could not have been any better.

If you haven’t yet shopped anything from SKIMS and this photoshoot doesn’t totally convince you (How, though?) there are plenty of reasons to get on board. For those of us who are still working from home, SKIMS is perfection. Plus, the pieces are all seriously size-inclusive, ranging from XXS through 4X. And, to cinch the deal, almost every single item on the site is under $80, save a few luxe pieces. Bras, panties, shapewear, loungewear—honestly, why shop for essentials anywhere else?

The SKIMS Velour Collection, which is what Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton are wearing in this now-iconic photoshoot, officially launches on October 21—so we’ve still got a little more time to decide which pieces to shop. Sizes always go quickly on the SKIMS site, so make sure you have your favorites ready to purchase when the time comes. Bringing back all the vibes of the early 2000s is serious business!

For those of you who can’t wait until then, there are still plenty of pieces from other SKIMS collections to shop—including both the SKIMS Waffle Collection and Cotton Jersey Knit Collection. Keep reading for some of the best picks from the site, and add October 21 to your calendar so you remember the upcoming launch.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Fits Everybody Scoop Neck Bra

The Fits Everybody Scoop Neck Bra is always selling out—but there are actually some sizes left in the black iteration. If you need a new go-to casual bra for lounging, snag this ASAP.

Waffle Robe

The SKIMS Waffle collection is all ridiculously cozy, but I’m particularly into the waffle robe. I mean, with the weather cooling off, who wouldn’t want to snuggle up in this beaut?

Cotton Jersey Boy Short

Wearing around the house or for a casual mirror selfie (You know you’ve done it!), the Cotton Jersey Boy Short is exactly the comfortable essential you need in your wardrobe.

Pointelle Logo Cami

The Pointelle Logo Cami is a fun pick to shop now if you’re eagerly waiting the early 2000s vibes of SKIMS Velour. It has that classic-but-cute pajama vibe, but made perfect for 2020.