Kim Kardashian Just Made Hella Money During Her Skims Launch

If there is one thing Kim K knows how to do, it’s bring in the coins. Kim Kardashian’s Skims launch money profit is legit insane. If you didn’t know the Keeping Up with the Kardashian’s starlet recently launched her rather brilliant shapewear line. Ranging from a variety of colors and with various sizes–Kim K’s on a mission to make sure that all women have the proper undergarments for their clothing–it’s something she’s been struggling with and thinking about for years.

It turns out that the KKW Beauty mogul’s plan was beyond epic. According to TMZ, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm’s mama earned MILLIONS as soon as the Skims site went live. They are reporting that Kim “pushed $2 million in product” within just MINUTES of the site launching. In fact, the entire collection is nearly sold out.

According to TMZ, these type of numbers are just “unprecedented for shapewear and undergarment brands.” To give you an idea of how widely successful Skims is– when Spanx first launched they made $4 million during their first year of business. Skims made half of that in mere minutes. Though she had some trouble naming the brand at first calling it Kimono–Kim quickly went back to the drawing board before launching. She also has literally thousands of products for sale that have unique cuts to wear under all types of garments.

It also helps that nothing on the site is priced higher than $100. “I know what I want in this area, and that’s not the case with every project I work on,” Kim told Cosmopolitan. “I do get insecure and just ‘Oh, I hope you like it, I hope people understand this and it’ll translate.’ But this one, I’m like no, I got this. I know exactly how to make it comfortable and even a bit sexier.”

Right now, Kim and her team are working on restocking everything as quickly as possible.