Kim Kardashian Braced Herself For A Met Gala Emergency & It Involved… Pee

While Kim’s been cinching herself up with her new shapewear line “Skims” lately, who can forget the time that she wore the tiniest corset under that “wet look” Thierry Mugler dress at this year’s Met Gala? Turns out, that corset actually made Kim Kardashian enlist her sisters’ help to use the bathroom—but we’re not talking zipping and unzipping a dress, holding fabric, or otherwise. Nope, this was much more than a too-tight dress situation. Her corset was so tiny that Kim couldn’t sit down without breaking a rib, no less pee in peace! Which meant that, if the need to relieve herself struck, Kim was fully prepared to pee herself. Yep. I know.

While we learned about this whole Thierry Mugler dress sitting ordeal when Kim Kardashian attended the Met Gala in the first place, it wasn’t until this preview for next week’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that we discovered Kim’s resolution to ditch the bathroom altogether. In the episode, it looks like we’ll be getting another look at her Thierry Mugler dress fittings. In this fitting in particular, Kim is with her friend Natalie Halcro and Jonathan Cheban as she slides into the Mugler piece.

“If I gotta pee, it’s a problem,” Kim said. “Can you just wear…a diaper?” someone in the room jokes. Unfortunately, with the whole skin-tight-dress situation, any kind of adult diaper proves impossible. Which left Kim with really only one option:

“I think if it’s an emergency, I would pee my pants and then have my sister wipe my leg up,” Kim said, complete straight-faced. “I’m not even joking. She can wipe my leg up.” Kim was either mentioning one of the Jenner sisters—Kendall or Kylie—both of whom were in attendance at this year’s Met Gala in May. Wow, those little siblings do come in clutch.

But the question remains: did Kimmie actually pee her pants? Did Kylie or Kendall actually wipe it up? My bet’s on Kylie to wipe—after all, she has Stormi, a baby girl of her own now and knows a thing or two about cleaning up pee.