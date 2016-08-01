Kim Kardashian Shows Off Sleek Short Hair at Kylie Jenner’s Birthday Party

Kim Kardashian debuted yet another new haircut yesterday. This time, she cut her long hair (fine, took out her extensions) to reveal a sleek shoulder-length situation that’s sort of lob, though long even by lob standards, and accentuated by the fact she wore it pin straight and parted to the side.
She first showed off the look Sunday morning in the Snapchat above. And while many are saying it’s not a haircut but a wig, she does say in the clip below “I did cut my hair — last night with Carla,” creating what we can’t confirm won’t be a real scandal.
Later Sunday, she took the look to Kylie Jenner‘s early birthday party at Nice Guys in West Hollywood, which seemed to double as a launch party for Kylie’s limited-edition, birthday-themed makeup collection that goes on sale today. New haircut? New makeup? What will the Kardashian-Jenners bring us today?
