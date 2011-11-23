Kim Kardashian Shoots Allure Cover Despite Divorce Drama

Following the announcement that she was terminating her 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries, Kim Kardashian has been seriously lying low. OK — maybe not lying low by regular, human standards, but certainly by Kardashian standards.

Although she immediately took off for a press tour of Australia to hawk her knock-off bags with little sister Khlo the day the news hit the press like a ton of bricks, she ended up canceling the majority of her public appearances in order to lick her wounds. And since returning from the land down under, she’s done the same. She’s even tweeted less! (Whoa.)

However, some gigs are just too good for the princess to pass up. Page Six reports that Kimmy did a shoot for the March issue of Allure last weekend in Los Angeles. I can’t necessarily blame her — while I think she should still be taking time off and re-evaluating her life, all of the negative attention she’s received must be frustrating. Maybe this Allure story will be her way of setting the record straight since it’s definitely her first post-divorce mag shoot.

Is this possible? Could a Kardashian really be turning down a quick payday from a weekly mag for her first post-divorce interview for the sake of a publication with some integrity? (It’s sort of doubtful, but I can only hope.)