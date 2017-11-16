Kim Kardashian Recruited Katy Perry and Calvin Harris to Shade Taylor Swift (Again)

Taylor Swift may have laid her many celebrity feuds to rest on her just-released album, Reputation, but that doesn’t mean that her archenemies don’t have any last words to say. This week, Kim Kardashian, who infamously framed the 27-year-old singer as a liar on Snapchat in summer 2016, subtly shaded the “Look What You Made Me Do” hitmaker by creating a playlist featuring songs from her long list of enemies.

Ahead of the launch of her KKW Beauty fragrance line, Crystal Gardenia, the 37-year-old “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star put together a Spotify playlist with songs she typically listens to as she gets glam. A lot of the songs—such as her husband Kanye West‘s track, “Fade,” and her sister Kylie Jenner‘s boyfriend Travis Scott‘s hit, “Goosebumps”—were unsurprising. However, there were some tracks that eagle-eyed Swifties took as serious shade to their pop-country queen.

In Kardashian’s 33-song playlist, dubbed the “Party Prep” playlist, the reality star included two songs from Swift’s famous frenemies: Katy Perry (who has been in an open feud with Swift over allegedly stolen backup dancers) and Calvin Harris (who dated Swift for roughly a year until their relationship ended on a sour note.) The songs Kardashian included were Perry’s “Firework” and Harris’s “Rollin,” also featuring Future and Khalid.

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has taken aim at Swift since the release of Reputation. When the album dropped last Friday, Kardashian not-so-coincidentally attended a Perry concert in Los Angeles with her daughter, North West. The E! personality also recorded herself singing along to “E.T.,” Perry’s song with West, who is also embroiled in a famous feud with Swift.

Of course, Kardashian could just be a fan of Perry and Harris’s music, and their affiliation with Swift could merely be coincidental. (The girl has a lot of feuds.) However, leaving Swift’s songs completely out of her playlist definitely seems like a calculated move, especially considering Kardashian said she was the “biggest Taylor Swift” fan in 2009.