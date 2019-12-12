Kim Kardashian Roasts Khloé Kardashian’s Style With Absolutely No Mercy

Ah, the Kardashian-Jenners. The one family you can always count on to publicly throw shade at one another and not give a single f*ck about it. In fact, you could even say that it’s their whole thing. Kim Kardashian shaded Khloé’s style in a KUWTK video and honestly, wow, she did not hold back! Then again, when has she ever?



In a clip from the upcoming season finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim approaches Khloé with a savage offer: a style makeover. As we all know, the mere suggestion of a makeover is already pretty shady—I mean, why would you offer someone a makeover unless you think they look kinda like trash as-is? “Okay, so I came over here because I have a proposition,” Kim says in the clip. “I think I can make your life so much easier and so much cooler if I gave you a makeover. It’s time. It’s time to just step it up. And it’s like…ugh. The things I could do to give you a makeover.” Then she adds: “Not that you need one…” And fully WINKS to make it clear that she does NOT mean that. Kim!!!

The look on Khloé’s face in response is all of us, being offered unsolicited advice from our family members.

Khloé defends herself with a smirk, saying, “Actually I’m told I have really good style from a lot of people.” TO WHICH KIM REPLIES: “Really? What people?” And then she rolls her eyes!

Then, Khloé explains why she doesn’t dress like her sisters: Kim and Kylie are “the sex pots of the world” and Kendall is “a f*cking gazelle.” Khloé is neither of those things. Kim agrees, “Yeah, that’s why it’s gonna be a challenge.” I mean? Somebody check on Khloé please? Is she OK?

JK, Khloé can definitely handle the roasting—she dishes it out herself regularly. Sisterhood!