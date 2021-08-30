Fans Think Kim Just Shaded Kanye’s ‘Donda’ Amid Rumors He Wants to Get Back Together

Some fans are convinced Kim Kardashian shaded Kanye West’s Donda after they spotted an interesting detail in one of her Instagram Stories, which the SKIMS founder shared just hours after the rapper’s tenth studio album was released on Sunday, August 29.

Kim, 40, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a series of screenshots of herself listening to Donda on her phone. But interestingly, it looked like the volume was turned completely down on each screenshot. “Kim is listening to Donda on mute,” pop culture account @chicksintheoffice observed. The page reposted Kim’s Instagram Story posts in a now-viral Instagram post of their own, prompting thousands of more followers to weigh in.

“Of course she is… she doesn’t want to hear his voice, but still wants that streaming money,” one social media user claimed, while a second echoed, “That’s what you gotta do for that streaming money… business, not pleasure.” Another added, “When you want to be seen as the supportive ex, but you’re sick of his s**t,” according to The Sun. A final user slammed Donda itself, commenting, “I mean the album is trash so checks out.”

The makeup mogul’s Instagram Stories came amid reports that her ex Kanye, 44, wants to get back together with her following his album release. Kim, who filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021 after almost seven years of marriage, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation at the time. Since then, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has been spotted at each of Kanye’s listening parties for his album, prompting speculation that the pair’s relationship may be on the mend. And Kim might just be “considering her options.”

According to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, August 29, “Kanye wants to get back with Kim and he has been trying to win her over again and reprove himself.” The insider went on to note that “Kim and Kanye have a deep love for each other and many amazing memories and it’s difficult to just let that all go. Kim’s main focus and concern are her children and doing what is best for them and their family.”

The source continued, “She is open to seeing where things go with Kanye and to see if they can work through their issues as a couple.” The pair, who share daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2, are said to continue to be focusing on their children, according to the insider. “Regardless of what happens, Kim and Kanye plan to coparent in a healthy way and will always maintain a supportive relationship.”