This is Just Sad: Ray J Plans to Give KimYe Sex Tape Money as a Wedding Gift

File this under ewwwww. According to a report by TMZ, Kim Kardashian’s ex Ray J has a very special gift in mind for her and Kanye West on their upcoming wedding day. He plans to send them a check for almost $47,000—the equivalent to four months of his profits from the 2007 sex tape he filmed with Kim. That’s right, he still won’t let it go.
Even more stunning? This money isn’t what Ray J collected back when the tape was initially released; it’s what he’s made from it so far in 2014. That means he’s made almost $50,000 in four months off a sex tape he filmed seven years ago. That’s insane. Oh, so is the fact that sources from porn company Vivid Entertainment told TMZ that the tape has grossed $50 million in total.
The good news: if Kim refuses Ray J’s gift, he’ll donate the funds to her favorite charity. Aww, what a nice guy.Embed from Getty Images