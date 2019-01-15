Kim Kardashian Already Knows How She’ll Tell Her Kids About Her Sex Tape

When it will be? We don’t know. But Kim Kardashian’s sex tape explanation to her children—North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 1—is already being talked about. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was asked how she will tell her kids about her 2003 sex tape with her ex-boyfriend, Ray J, on Monday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, and though she doesn’t have a concrete plan, she has a general idea of how the conversation will go down.

On the episode, Kim, who was accompanied by her sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, was asked about the one moment from her life that she wasn’t looking forward to explaining to her children. “I mean, I think mine is obvious,” Kim said, referring to her sex tape, which leaked online in 2007, right before the series premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kim explained that thought she doesn’t know what she will tell her children exactly, she does have an idea and plans to be “honest and real with them.” “I don’t know [what I’ll tell them about it] yet,” Kim said. “I mean, I have an idea, and I think I’m just gonna be super honest and real with them. That’s all you can really be.”

And though Kim’s three children (with a fourth on the way) don’t know about her sex tape yet, they are intuitive to know that their parents—which also include the KKW Beauty founder’s husband, Kanye West—are famous. In a Big Boy Radio show in August, Kim recalled a time when her daughter North asked her, “Mom, why are you famous?”

”‘Oh, okay, okay. I’m going to have to explain this right now,’ ” Kim said. “I’m like, ‘We have a TV show.’ And she was like, ‘Oh, okay.’ That was the first time she was like, ‘Oh!’”

As of now, Kim’s kids are not caught up with the Kardashians completely, but one day, they will be.