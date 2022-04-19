Kim’s Sex Tape Was Just Mentioned in Blac Chyna’s Court Case—& It ‘Visibly’ Upset Her

Upsetting. Kim Kardashian’s sex tape was mentioned in court during jury selection for Blac Chyna’s defamation trial on April 18, 2022. The Skims founder, her sisters and her mother were in attendance in the courtroom when one potential juror brought up a detail from their past.

The Kardashian family, excluding Rob, was present for their impending trial with Blac Chyna, who is suing them for “defamation, intentional interference with contract and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage.” The Love & Hip Hop alum first decided to take legal action in 2017 against the family when she alleged that the family was interfering with the release of season 2 of Rob & Chyna.

When asking about reality TV and how it would impact their perspective on the trial, a potential juror brought up Kim’s infamous sex tape. “I have watched [Kim] Kardashian’s sex tape, and I don’t think I can be impartial on this case.” The man, who appeared to be in his 50s or 60s, continued that he would be “replaying that sex tape over and over again.” The court erupted in a laugh, while the sisters sat front row visibly annoyed, according to Page Six. The family then left for a break subsequently after.

Blac Chyna is currently seeking $40 million for loss of earning damages and more than $60 million in loss of future earning capacity damages. She tweeted about the trial on April 2, 2022. “When they got my #1 hit show killed back in January 2017, that not only hurt me financially and emotionally, that hurt my beautiful KIDS. I’m taking them to court to stand up for my legal rights and to be an example to my kids that ‘what’s right is right, what’s wrong is wrong.’ And what they did was so wrong.”

Rob and Blac Chyna were together from January 2016 to the end of 2016. The couple has a daughter, Dream, 5, and Blac Chyna has a son from a previous relationship with Tyga, King, 9. The relationship was turbulent and “toxic,” according to Kim and Kylie, who allege that Chyna was physically abusive toward Rob and purportedly choked him with an extension cord on one occasion.

The topic of the sex tape has also resurfaced in the series premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians. In the episode, Kim finds out that her son Saint found an ad claiming that it was Kim’s second sex tape with Ray J. She was also visibly emotional when she heard about the news coming through her own son.

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner’s 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire. You may think you know the Kardashians, but as Kris explains in her book, what’s in the media and in Keeping Up With the Kardashians is only the tip of the iceberg. In Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians, Kris reveals how she balanced six children (not to mention four stepchildren and numerous grandchildren) while building a business for her family. The book also dives into Kris’ relationship with Nicole Brown Simpson before and after her husband, O.J. Simpson, was accused of her murder. Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians is a must-read for any Kardashian fan.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.