Kim Just Responded to Rumors She Has a 2nd Sex Tape With Ray J & Kanye Had a Copy

Fact or fiction? There have been rumors about Kim Kardashian’s second sex tape with Ray J for months. Now, Kim’s estranged husband, Kanye West, is claiming he once had a copy.

The rumor started in September 2021 when Ray J’s former manager, Wack 100, claimed on the “Bootleg Kev” podcast that he had a copy of the sex tape and wanted to give it as a “gift” to Kanye. “All I know is Kanye, holla at me, bro. We got part two on the laptop. Ain’t never been seen,” he said at the time. “We’d love for you to have it. It’d be a great personal, private NFT.”

Kim’s attorney, Marty Singer, denied that she had a second sex tape with Ray J and called the rumors “unequivocally false.” “The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false,” he told Us Weekly in a statement. “It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame.” Ray J also denied that the sex tape existed in a post on his Instagram at the time, where he told his former manager that the rumors “ain’t cool.” He continued, “I been staying off the Raydar – Just staying focused and being humble and thankful for all the blessings I’m receiving. How can I show growth and maturity if this kinda of stuff keeps happening?” the 40-year-old artist wrote. “I’m a father now and my job is to be a great parent and put them first. This is not the message I want to send out – smh.” Ray J shares two kids with his wife, Princess love: Melody Love and Epik Ray.

The rumors seemed done until Kanye claimed in an interview with “Hollywood Unlocked” in January 2022 that he received a copy of the video from Ray J and gave it to Kim to prevent it from leaking online.“I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night,” he said. “I met this man at the airport, then got on a red-eye, came back [and] delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning.” He continued, “She cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she seen it on the laptop? Because it represents how much she’s been used. It represents how much people didn’t love her and they just saw her as a commodity.”

A spokesperson for Kim, however, denied that the laptop Kanye gave her had another sex tape with Ray J on it and claimed that the hard drive just had “unseen” footage of her and Ray J on vacation in Mexico. “The computer and hard drive collected were supposed to contain the original video and any unseen footage. After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip. Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists,” the rep said in a statement to Page Six.

Kim and Ray J dated in 2005 after they met through his sister, Brandy. In his 2012 book, Death of the Cheating Man: What Every Woman Must Know About Men Who Stray, Ray J revealed that he and Kim met when she was married to her first husband, Damon Thomas. (Kim and Damon were married from 2000 to 2004.) “To be honest, the whole thing started off wrong. We’d known each other for a while before we dated and there was a mutual attraction, but she was married,” he wrote. “She let me know she wanted to get with me. She left her husband for me as soon as we started having sex and things between us got intense really fast. After that, I felt obligated to be with her.”

Kim and Ray J’s sex tape leaked in 2007, two years after their breakup and months before the premiere of Kim’s reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, on E!. In a an interview on “Drink Champs” in 2021, Kim’s ex-boyfriend, Nick Cannon (whom she dated from 2006 to 2007), accused her of lying about her sex tape with Ray J when they dated. “People didn’t know, they were like “who’s that chick with Nick? She’s bad,” Nick said. “And then a year later probably when the tape came out, I believe the tape was made prior to me in my mind because it looks like to people I was with her first and then a year later or whatever the tape came out. But I think that tape was an older tape, but it looks to the public it was Nick and then it was the tape.”

Nick also denied Kim’s claim that they “were never really couple” and asserted that they were in a “serious” relationship before their split. “I was really into her, I was vibing,” Nick said, adding that Kim is an “amazing person.” “I believe Ray J knew her before I did. I was really into her, I was vibing…We were on some serious shit.”

He continued, “She broke my heart. Then, it started being these rumours going around that it was this tape. ‘When I asked her about it, she denied it. I knew that they messed with each other. I never watched the tape.’ Nick explained that Kim’s lie about the existence of her sex tape with Ray J was the reason the two broke up. “I just knew at that time, all my team was like, ‘Abort mission,'” he said.

