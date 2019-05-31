Kim Kardashian Spent the Day At San Quentin’s Death Row For A Very Important Reason

She’s doing essential work. Kim Kardashian visited San Quentin’s death row docket for an extremely important reason. If you didn’t know, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians starlet is currently studying to become a lawyer. She hopes to take the California Bar Exam in the next several years. However, she hasn’t just been in hitting the books. The KKW Beauty mogul has also been working to free unfairly incarcerated people from prisons. Thus far, Kardashian has helped advocate for the release of over a dozen people.

However, her latest campaign might be her toughest yet. The mom-of-four visited, the notorious San Quentin’s death row to speak with an incarcerated person named Kevin Cooper. Cooper has been on death row since the 1980s when he was convicted of murdering four people in Chino Hills, Californa. However, for over 30 years, Cooper has adamantly maintained his innocence while weathering California’s ever-changing death row policies. Cooper has been on Kardashian’s radar since at least Oct. 2018 when she pressed then-governer Jerry Brown to look into Cooper’s case. Many people, including Kim, believe that Cooper was framed for the crime. As a result of the reality star’s public plea, Brown ordered DNA testing and current governer Gavin Newsom also ordered further testing early this year.

Newsome also suspended all executions during his tenure as governor. He said,

The death penalty has been an abject failure. It discriminates based on the color of your skin or how much money you make. It’s ineffective, irreversible, and immoral. It goes against the very values that we stand for — which is why CA is putting a stop to this failed system.

Though the DNA test results have not been publicly released, Kardashian took it upon herself to visit Cooper to get to know him personally and hear more about his story. According to TMZ, she is “more convinced than ever he was framed.”

No matter how you may personally feel about Kim Kardashian West, the work that she is doing is very difficult and extremely important.