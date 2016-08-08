Kim Kardashian’s New Video of Saint West Reaches Peak Cuteness

Saint West had a charmed infancy. For the first few months of life, he was all but hidden from cameras, and when he did appear, he was covered by a blanket or hidden from sight in some way. But in recent months, his mom, Kim Kardashian, has introduced him to the camera like the loving toy it will come to be. Now, the 8-month-old has made what might be his most adorable appearance yet in a new Instagram video posted by Kim.

In it, we see Saint doing what babies do best: smiling and laughing. Someone—we’re guessing Kim—keeps touching his face with a tiny stuffed animal, and every time, Saint smiles and laughs like it’s the first time, proving the world would be a lot worse off without easily amused babies.

We can expect a lot more of this as Saint nears the ripe-for-working age of one. In a new interview with E! News, Kim said the time for Saint’s privacy was coming to an end. “I was not posting about my son because I wanted him to be able to go to the park every single day like a normal human being and nobody knows who he is,” she said. “He’s eight months old now, and people thought he didn’t exist. People thought I had a whole fake baby and I made this whole thing up because I wasn’t posting about it. And to me, that’s so ridiculous.”

Whatever it takes to have more of this, we guess.