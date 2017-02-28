Breaking: Kim Kardashian Posts a Pic of Saint West’s ‘Angry Face’ on Twitter

Kim Kardashian is known for her ugly crying face. You can buy actual products blazoned with that particular face. She has made a tongue-in-cheek video about the cosmetics she uses to recover from an ugly cry. (About $600 later, she looks camera-ready again!) It’s her thing.
But we didn’t realize that her son, Saint West, has his own signature face: the angry face. Yesterday evening, in a quick snap during a light evening meal (though the evidence of actual food was nowhere to be seen), Kardashian posted a selfie with Saint, and pointed out the expression on his face. “Look at his cheeks and angry face lol,” she wrote.
MORE: Here’s What Meeting Kim Kardashian is Really Like
Kardashian posted the same pic on Instagram, along with two others, noting that they were actually from a selfie shoot from last year. “Me and my Sainty boo a few months ago…scroll through,” she wrote, utilizing the new slideshow feature.
Anyone else think Saint’s angry face is way better (and cuter) than Kardashian’s ugly crying face? We certainly do!