Kim Kardashian’s Pic Of Saint & Psalm West Snuggling Will Cure Your Manic Monday

Need a cure for the Sunday blues? The manic Monday mayhem? We have the answer: check out Kim Kardashian’s photo of Psalm and Saint West cuddling. It will literally wipe away any stress you are feeling. They say a picture says a thousand words—this says a million. The love between siblings is so wonderful and these two are a prime example of true familial love. Kardashian is in a great habit of sharing sweet shots of all four of her kids—North, Saint, Chi, and Psalm—but lately her Instagrams have truly been delightful.

Did anyone else see the perfectly magical photo she shared of Psalm last week? Well, if so you’re in for a treat because this new Insta is even better. Kardashian shared the photo to her Instagram on yesterday, July 14. In the shot you can see her three-year-old, Saint, laying in a gorgeous white bed with his little brother, Pslam, all snuggled in his arm. Saint looks like the big brother everyone hopes to have. He’s got Psalm tucked under his left arm, and both kids already know exactly how to take a good picture.

“Saint asked me to take a pic of him and his brother this morning,” Kardashian said in her caption. OMG. It seriously does not get cuter than that.

Apparently, Saint was super excited to have a little brother. Psalm, like his older sister, Chicago, was born via surrogate back in May. In her Vogue 73 Questions video, Kardashian said Saint was beyond excited for another little boy to be in the family.

“Who’s most excited for baby brother?! You?” Kardashian asks her three-year-old in the video. “I think North is, too, ’cause Saint will have someone to play with instead of her. And Saint wants to name him Sainty Two, right?”

Kardashian’s friends and family (as well as many, many fans) have hit up the comments section on the reality star’s latest shot of her boys.

Kylie Jenner wrote, “Ugh I love them.”

“He’s so happy. Look at him holding his baby brother! Just what he wanted,” model Winnie Harlow commented.

“Love this bond,” Kardashian’s close friend Larsa Pippen wrote. So do we, Larsa, so do we.