Kim Kardashian Says She ‘Can Definitely Empathize’ With Meghan Markle’s Press Drama

Keeping Up With the Kardashian‘s leading lady certainly knows a thing or two about public scrutiny. While this is the name of the game when you’re a reality TV star, it still doesn’t mean that Kim Kardashian’s royal drama response is totally off base. In a new interview, Kimberly explained how she can totally relate to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s recent experiences in the public eye.

Speaking with The Sunday Project, Kim did admit that everyone’s experience is different — yet there are certainly similarities she could see with the hateful press comments that both she and the royal family receive. “I think everyone has their own journey. I think their journey is extremely personal, with — you know — what [Prince Harry’s] mother experienced and how her life was so affected by the spotlight and by paparazzi,” she noted. “I don’t think anyone can really understand what that’s like except for them.”

All that said, Kim has a soft spot for understanding Meghan Markle’s experience as a new mother, particularly. The Duchess of Sussex has experienced troubling criticism from British media outlets, which have stirred up a conversation about her feelings of safety, happiness, and mental health — causing even her husband, Prince Harry, to worry about Meghan potentially experiencing the same fate as his mother, Princess Diana. It’s a terrifying thought, and Kim Kardashian has empathetic feelings about Markle’s need for security.

“I think as I’m older and as I have kids, what I would want for them is just the safest place,” Kim said. “I can definitely empathize with their need for having a secure, safe place and taking time for themselves and having privacy when they need it.”

In Kim’s household, that includes having a level of protection for her children. She’s careful about protecting her children’s social media presence, making an effort not to post photos of them that include evidence of their live location, for example. Whether you’re a royal or a member of the Kardashian-West family, these are the kinds of adjustments stars have to consciously implement.