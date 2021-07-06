Kim Kardashian’s Rome Wardrobe Marks A Return To Her Personal Style

Scroll To See More Images

Ladies and gentlemen, a round of applause: Kim Kardashian is finally dressing like herself again. The undeniable fashion icon has had a series of sartorial shifts over the last few decades, but now that she’s officially parted ways with soon-to-be-ex-husband Kanye West, it looks like Kardashian is finally able to start picking out her own outfits again.

I mean, technically she isn’t the one picking them out; that’s her stylist’s job! But now that Kim is single, her fashion mood board has definitely been updated with a few new sources of inspiration. Fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians remember well when Kanye West raided her closet and criticized his partner’s wardrobe, then went on to change her style altogether. At the time, it was a major, major shift.

Many would argue that West elevated Kardashian’s look—and for the most part, I’d agree. The body-hugging maxis, the puffer coats and bike shorts, the elimination of all colors in favor of neutrals. It was all incredibly chic. Everything fit Kim like a glove and pretty much everyone pretended they’d forgotten about her days spent running around in velour track suits carrying garish metallic Louis Vuitton bags to match then-BFF Paris Hilton.

I loved Kardashian’s Kanye-ified style, but I won’t lie: It always felt like she was in costume. I knew that, deep down inside, Party Girl Kim was just itching to rip off those layers of long, skin-tight neutrals. And now that her Italy getaway marks the first big trip she’s been on since announcing her divorce, it appears I was right. Her Rome wardrobe marks a return to the minidress and so much more.

When I saw the above photo, I was shook for a myriad of reasons. First, that she’d even consider eating that sauce-less spaghetti was very weird to me, but I assume it was a photo prop quickly followed by salad, so I’ll let it slide. Second, that she wore not only a mini dress (and a Dolce & Gabbana tortoise one, at that!) but that she was also rocking an old-school messy top knot. If you told me this pic was from an early season of KUWTK, I just might believe you!

Now, I’m not saying Kim never wears short, sexy dresses anymore. Sartorial sex appeal is kind of her thing, no matter who controls her look. But there’s been a definite shift in vision since she’s separated from Kanye, and I love to see a little of Party Girl Kim’s OG vibes trickle their way into her wardrobe.

I mean, this toga-inspired two-piece is giving me “theme night at a club night she’s been paid to host/make an appearance at,” which we all know she was prone to doing at the start of her career.

My favorite look from the weekend, though, was an off-the-shoulder maxi dress with midriff cut-outs, done entirely in a very sheer white lace. In this look, Kardashian’s style evolution came full-circle: The silhouette felt West-ified, but the kistchy lace was classic Party Girl Kim.

Together, they work in harmony to create a look so good, I’m not even mad about that bland-looking pasta I mentioned earlier.

Now that Kim is Single And Ready To Jump On A Private Jet To Italy, there’s no telling where her sartorial journey will take her next. One thing’s for sure, though: She’s finally having fun with her look again. And the results are gorgeous.