Kim Kardashian Tells All About Her $4M Ring Stolen at Gunpoint

Kim Kardashian couldn’t shut up about her now-stolen second engagement ring after Kanye West surprised her with it. She posted a shot of it on Instagram. She uploaded a video of it on Snapchat. And, as it turns out, she spoke at length about it on Andy Cohen‘s radio show, “Deep & Shallow,” the day she left for Paris.

After Cohen asked Kardashian about the “upgraded” ring, she couldn’t resist telling all. “My husband was very nice,” she began. “My husband did surprise me—it’s a really cute story. He’s gonna kill me if I share it.”

“OK, well, then—don’t,” Cohen very sensibly suggested. Obviously, Kardashian barreled on, because—at least before she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris—she’s always taken attention-seeking to the max.

“Should I?” she asked, as the audience cheered their approval. “It’s, like, one of those moments when you’re in a live interview and you’re like, ‘Should I, shouldn’t I?'”

She decided that she definitely should. “So‚ I was sleeping, and he woke me up in the middle of the night and said, ‘Babe, babe,’ I got you something from Adidas!'”

“And I said, ‘I’ll get the shoes in the morning, babe, like, I’m sleeping.’ And then he put a box on my pillow, a Lorraine Schwartz box, and he goes, ‘No, open your eyes.'”

Kardashian went on to say that she woke up pretty quickly once she saw the box of bling. “I opened my eyes and it was a box, and I was like—woke up—and I was like, ‘What is this?'”

According to Kardashian, West said, “Well, you know, I just did that big Adidas deal, so I got you something from Adidas.'”

What’s more, “he engraved ‘Adidas’ on the band inside, ’cause he’s funny like that,” Kardashian added. “I was like, ‘Do I have to give my other ring back?’ and he was like, ‘Can you do that?’ and I was like, ‘Nooo! You can’t do that, I’m just kidding.'”

She got to keep both rings, of course. At least for a little while. To hear Kardashian tell the story, scroll down for the audio of the interview.