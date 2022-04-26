Kim Kardashian’s Revolve Edit Includes 20 “Sexy” & ‘Classic” Pieces

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It may seem like the world already revolves around Kim Kardashian—with her Hulu show, SKIMS brand, beauty line, law school, SNL romance and four kids there’s always something to talk about. Now, the multi-faceted reality star is taking a turn at revolving around well, REVOLVE. Kim Kardashian’s REVOLVE edit just dropped and her picks are too good not to browse.

As the OG influencer of the world, it’s no surprise that Kim Kardashian has a long-standing relationship with Revolve, the OG influencer shopping brand. Amongst the scores of TikTok stars and micro-influencers, Kardashian made an appearance at REVOLVE Festival during weekend one of Coachella. Her REVOLVE edit is in conjunction with the festival event and fits the tone of the sleeker, more casual direction that festival fashion is headed in.

Kim Kardashian picked 20 items from REVOLVE’s site and basically built out a capsule wardrobe. Her edit features brands like Miaou, Danielle Guizio, The Bar and Good American (got to keep it in the family). Her selection of items will give you a fast track to achieving Kardashian-level personal style and the best part is that all of the pieces can be mixed and matched.

In an interview with REVOLVE’s Chief Brand Officer, Raissa Gerona, Kim Kardashian said, “Everything that I get has to work everywhere, and when it comes to ‘Festival Fashion,’ I feel like you always have to be yourself. Simple. Sexy. I wanted my picks to be classic pieces that everyone would look good in, and find easy to put together with other outfits. I made sure that everything was just really versatile.”

While her selection is elevated and feels very true to her personal aesthetic. The 20 pieces include body con dresses, cut-out long sleeves, corset tops and a few sparkly accessories. I’ve included my favorite of Kim Kardashian’s REVOLVE picks below and you can check out her full edit on the REVOLVE site linked here. I’ll let you determine which item is most likely to find a place hanging in your closet.

Campbell Corset Top

Ok you heard it here first, orange is the color of the summer. This corset top will look great against a summer sunset.

Suki Cutout Jogger

This pair of joggers will take you from a casual walk around the block to a fancy night out and back.

Altadena Shorts

Everyone needs a stellar pair of denim shorts and this pair from Moussy Vintage is sure to do the trick. They are an investment but you’ll have them for so many years to come since they never go out of style.

Altadena Shorts $265 Buy Now

Long Sleeve Aztec Catsuit

This catsuit is probably the most Kardashian-esque thing on Kim Kardashian’s list.

Tulle Gloves

Evening gloves are a huge accessories trend right now and this tulle pair from The Bar is a fun way to spice up a going out look.

Darby Mini Dress

Kim Kardashian understands the importance of a LBD and this faux leather one is an elevated take on the classic look.

Legacy Small Hobo Bag

This pink shoulder bag will be the star of your closet. The shade is light enough that it will compliment any outfit without being overkill.