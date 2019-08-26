Kim Kardashian Just Admitted She Used To Be ‘Embarrassingly Obsessed’ With Fame

Growth–what an iconic experience. Kim Kardashian revealed her fame and money obsession from the past, and how much she’s grown from it since then. The reality starlet is on Vogue Arabia’s September cover where she and her rapper hubby, Kanye West, were interviewed by the magazine. To be honest, between Keeping Up with the Kardashians, its various spinoffs, Kim’s beauty brands, Ye’s music and Kim’s social media–we didn’t think there was much we didn’t know about the A-list couple.

During the interview–Kanye decided to gloat about how rich and famous his wife is. Kim–who was clearly put on the spot said, “Money was always the goal but I was obsessed with fame, like, embarrassingly obsessed… I do agree that fame can be addictive.” If you didn’t know Kim has been fully in the spotlight since KUWTK debuted back in 2007 and her net worth stands around $370 million.

Thankfully–though she stays in her bag (and we believe ALL women should get their money OK)–Kim has moved on from her obsession with being in the spotlight 24/7. Those early KUWTK episodes are pretty cringy TBH. In fact, after a very difficult year that involved the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods drama, she can definitely see all of the drawbacks of being famous.

These days–Kimmy is focused on her four babies and passing the bar. She explained, “There is a misconception that I don’t actually have to study and that I’ve bought my way into getting a law degree–that’s absolutely not true… Being underestimated and over-delivering is my vibe.”

We really do enjoy seeing Kim now from where she was just over a decade ago. In fact, her work with incarcerated people is being turned into a documentary. Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project is set to premiere on Oxygen sometime soon.

The two-hour documentary special will follow Kim’s efforts to “secure freedom for Americans who she believes have been wronged by the justice system.” And what will this deliver for fans and viewers? “An exclusive, never-before-seen look inside her mission to tackle one of America’s most controversial subjects,” states Oxygen.