Kim Kardashian Returns to the Spotlight for the 1st Time Since Attack

Tonight, for the first time in almost two months, Kim Kardashian will make an appearance in public, and she’s doing so for a good cause. She hopped a private plane in Los Angeles at around 5 a.m. today to fly to New York, where she’s set to attend the Angel Ball, according to TMZ and ET.

Kardashian’s late father, Robert Kardashian, will be honored at the black-tie gala, and Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner, and sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian will also be at the event. The Angel Ball supports cancer research, and Kim’s dad passed away from esophageal cancer in 2003.

Kim as all but disappeared from the public eye since her attack at gunpoint in Paris, which is really saying something, considering that she was something of a daily fixture. One could pretty much count on a new attention-seeking Instagram, Snapchat, tweet, app post, or some combination thereof from Kim on the regs, which fed the endless news stories about the star.

But she went dark in early October following her terrifying robbery, which seems like an eternity ago. In actuality, we’ve had just about seven weeks of virtually Kim-free life—other people, including Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian, have been updating her paid-subscription app, and she’s let her social media accounts go completely for now.

Kim’s social media accounts are still dormant—and tonight, in the wake of husband Kanye West canceling the rest of his Saint Pablo tour, she doesn’t plan to do any interviews, according to a source via ET. It’s not clear yet whether she’ll walk the red carpet, but it’s likely she’ll pose for pics inside the event, the source said.

So—there you have it. Tomorrow morning, you can wake up to be greeted by a photograph of Kim Kardashian out and about for the first time in a long time (unless you count the time she and Jonathan Cheban went out for frozen yogurt in L.A. a few weeks ago). We’re guessing she’ll bring her A game on the fashion front.