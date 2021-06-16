Here’s What Kim Really Thinks of Kanye Moving ‘On’ With Irina Shayk So Soon After Their Divorce

Next chapter. Kim Kardashian’s response to Kanye West and Irina Shayk dating proves that she and her soon-to-be ex-husband are ready to move on.

A source told Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 16, that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is “genuinely happy” for her ex as he moves on with Irina. “[Kim is] genuinely happy for him and wants him to move on,” the insider said. “She thinks Irina is a great fit for him.”

The source also claimed that Kanye and Irina’s friends support the romance but “don’t know if this will last or if it’s a fling.” The insider continued, “Kanye’s friends are happy that he’s moved on and has someone new.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February after almost seven years of marriage. In her filing, Kim cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for her divorce. The E! personality and the Yeezy founder married in 2014 and share four children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. Shayk, for her part, split from ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper—with whom she shares 4-year-old daughter Lea—in 2019 after four years of dating.

News broke in June that Kanye and Irina had been dating since the “Stronger” rapper’s divorce from Kim. “Kanye and Irina [are] dating,” a second source told Us Weekly. “They’ve been quietly seeing each other for a couple months.”

Another source told Us Weekly that Kim knew of Kanye and Irina’s relationship well before the news became public. “She saw how quiet and respectful Irina was after she broke up with Bradley,” the insider said, adding how she “wouldn’t like” to see her kid’s dad move on with someone “who’s going to talk to the press.”

A source also told People in June that Kim supports Kanye and Irina‘s relationship as long as it doesn’t “distract” her estranged husband from their kids. “Her only concern is their kids. She wants Kanye to be present and spend as much time with them as possible. The kids love when Kanye is around,” the insider said. “Kim doesn’t want a new girlfriend to distract Kanye from spending time with the kids.”

An insider echoed the same sentiment to E! News. “Kim has heard the rumors about Kanye and Irina Shayk and she doesn’t mind at all,” the source said. “If it doesn’t impact her kids, then she doesn’t mind if Kanye dates.

Kanye and Irina met in 2010 when she starred in the music video for his song, “Power.” In 2012, she walked the runway in his 2012 Yeezy Paris Fashion Week show. “I consider Kanye West to be one of those rare people that bring new ideas into the world,” Irina told Popsugar at the time. “He brought art into music, and now he is releasing his passion for fashion and I think that it’s absolutely amazing!”