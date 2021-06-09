Here’s How Kim Really Feels About Kanye Dating Irina Shayk Just 4 Months After Their Divorce

We’re already hearing about Kim Kardashian’s response to Kanye West and Irina Shayk’s dating rumors! Apparently, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has indeed “heard” about the speculation behind her ex’s rumored relationship with the model, according to E! News. So, what’s her opinion of this pair?

As a source explained to E! on Wednesday, June 9, the SKIMS founder, 40, isn’t mad about them in the slightest. “Kim has heard the rumors about Kanye and Irina Shayk and she doesn’t mind at all,” the insider said. “If it doesn’t impact her kids, then she doesn’t mind if Kanye dates.” As KUWTK fans probably know, Kim and Kanye split after nearly seven years together in February 2021 and share four kids: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. The KKW Beauty founder was the one who decided to file for divorce from the Grammy-winning rapper at the time.

As for Kanye, 44, and Irina, 35, the pair recently fueled romance rumors again after they were photographed on vacation together in France on Kanye’s birthday on Tuesday, June 8. In the photos obtained by The Daily Mail, which you can view here, the pair were all smiles as they toured a vineyard in the region of Provence. According to sources who spoke to TMZ shortly after the photos went public, Kanye and Irina are “100% romantically together.”

Insiders also told Page Six that the relationship has “been going on for a few weeks now” and is “casual at the moment, but they are into each other.” A source for Us Weekly identified their dating timeline as a little longer, however, noting, “They’ve been quietly seeing each other for a couple [of] months.” A second insider adds: “Irina and Kanye have been spending time together and getting to know one another. He’s always thought she was beautiful and they’re both looking forward to seeing where this goes.”

Rumors of Kanye and Irina’s relationship first began to swirl in May 2021, after celebrity gossip Instagram account Deux Moi received an anonymous tip claiming, “Kanye West is now secretly dating Irina Shayk aka Bradley Cooper’s baby mama.” The model, who shares 4-year-old daughter Lea with Bradley Cooper, split from the Oscar-nominated actor in 2019 after four years together. Prior to her relationship with the A Star Is Born actor, Irina worked with Kanye on projects like his 2010 music video for “Power” and his 2012 Yeezy Paris Fashion Week show.