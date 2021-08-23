Kim Kardashian Just Subtly Reacted to Kanye West & Irina Shayk’s Breakup

Team Kanye. Kim Kardashian’s response to Kanye West and Irina Shayk’s breakup shows that she supports her ex-husband no matter what.

Us Weekly confirmed on Saturday, August 21, that Kanye and Irina had split after two months of dating. “Kanye and Irina are over, but they never really started, there’s nothing going on there,” a source told the magazine. According to the insider, Irina was the one who ended the relationship with Kanye after she realized “they aren’t great romantic partners.”

A source also told People on Saturday that Kanye and Irina‘s breakup had to do with his busy schedule. Along with being a father to four kids with Kim—North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2—Kanye is also scheduled to release his 10th studio album, Donda, in August.

“Kanye has been busy working and spending time with his kids. This is his focus. He doesn’t have time to date right now. He finds Irina amazing though,” the insider said. “They remain friendly.” The source also added, “It was never a serious thing that took off.”

While Kim hasn’t commented on Kanye and Irina’s breakup, she did show her support for her ex-husband hours after his relationship news broke when she posted a photo on her Instagram Story of her listening to Donda, which is titled after Kanye’s late mother, Donda West, who died in 2007 from coronary artery disease. The photo was of the bluetooth in Kim’s car, which showed that she was listening to Donda on her iPhone 12 Pro. Each song on the screen was listed with the same title: “Donda MIX TEST.06_06.”

The photo also came a day after Kim and Kanye were photographed at lunch in Malibu, California, on Friday, August 20. Though the outing led fans to wonder if Kim and Kanye are back together, a source told Entertainment Tonight at the time that the former couple are just friends and on “great terms” amid their divorce.

“Although they are going through a divorce, the couple still spend time together alone, or with their kids. Kanye lives mostly out of L.A., but when he’s in town they make it a priority to meet up,” the insider said. “Kim has had the children lately since Kanye has been working on the album,. But co-parenting has been going well for the couple.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February after almost seven years of marriage. In her filing, Kim cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for her divorce. News broke of Kanye and Irina‘s relationship in June. A source told Us Weekly at the time that Kim supported Irina as Kanye’s new girlfriend, especially after the model’s quiet split from Bradley Cooper in 2019.

“She saw how quiet and respectful Irina was after she broke up with Bradley,” the insider said, adding how Kim “wouldn’t like” to see Kanye move on with someone “who’s going to talk to the press.”

A source also told People in June that Kim supported Kanye and Irina‘s relationship as long as it doesn’t “distract” Kanye from their kids. “Her only concern is their kids. She wants Kanye to be present and spend as much time with them as possible. The kids love when Kanye is around,” the insider said. “Kim doesn’t want a new girlfriend to distract Kanye from spending time with the kids.”

