Here’s How Kim Really Feels About Kanye’s Songs About Their Divorce on His New Album

Now that Yeezy’s new album is out, fans want to know Kim Kardashian’s response to Kanye West’s Donda songs about her and their divorce.

Kanye released his 10th studio album, Donda, on Friday, July 23. The LP is named after Kanye’s late mother Donda, who died of coronary artery disease in November 2007. To celebrate his new album, Kanye hosted a listening event in Atlanta on Thursday, July 22, which Kim attended with their four kids: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The appearance came a week after Kanye and Kim’s family vacation with their kids in San Francisco. The trip was the first time the couple reunited in public since the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star filed for divorce in January.

“Kim and Kanye are doing great now. Now that the pressure of the marriage is off, they are on the same page as friends,” the insider said. “They reconnected a few months ago and have been easing into a friendship now.” The source also confirmed that Donda does include at least one song about Kanye and Kim’s marriage, which Kim heard prior to the release. “Kanye did write a song about Kim and their marriage and Kim gave her input about it,” the insider said. “He was respectful and gave her the heads up, and did not want to blindside her.”

Prior to the release of the album, a source told The Sun that Kanye planned to have a song titled “Welcome to My Life” on the album, which compared Kanye’s marriage with Kim to “prison.” “Tell the assassins I escaped from Calabasas,” Kanye allegedly rapped on the song. The Sun described the track as a “very deep” reflection about Kanye and Kim’s relationship. “He talks about the kids and mentions her taking everything. After he played this song he paused for like, two minutes, and cried,” the insider said.

Page Six denied the report at the time, confirming that Kanye also played Donda for Kim and didn’t write any “negative” songs about her. (“Welcome to My Life” never made it on Donda. It’s unclear if Kanye ever had a song with that title.) “Kanye actually played the song for Kim personally before the listening party,” the insider said. “It’s emotional and personal. Not negative at all.”

During the KUWTK series finale in June, Kim opened up for the first time about her split from Kanye. “It was not, like, one specific thing that happened on either part,” she said at the time. “I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision and in no way would I want someone to think I didn’t give it my all or I didn’t try.”

She continued, “We have an amazing coparenting relationship, and I respect him so much and I think we’ll have — I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan. He’s the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family.”

