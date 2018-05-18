Kim Kardashian Mocks Backlash Over Instagram Promoting Weight-Loss Lollipops

Kim Kardashian is laughing off her haters. A day after coming under fire for an Instagram promoting “appetite-suppressant” lollipops, the 37-year-old reality star broke her silence on the backlash, and, well, don’t expect an apology any time soon.

On Thursday, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star retweeted a fan who photoshopped the Instagram in question. Instead of Kim’s lollipop (which promises to “suppress your appetite,” influencing users to eat less), the fan replaced the candy with a KKW Beauty lipstick. “ALL the @kkwbeauty lip products are currently SOLD OUT but don’t worry a new collection of lip liners and lipsticks are #ComingSoon,” the fan joked in the caption.

Loving the fan’s design, Kim retweeted the picture, laughing at the tongue-in-cheek reference to her backlash. The picture was apparently so clever that Kim revealed that she is considering using it for KKW Beauty’s new campaign. “Seriously this is the best edit ever! I want to use this as my campaign LOL,” Kim wrote.

However, for many, Kim’s Instagram was not a joke. After posting her now-deleted Instagram, which showed Kim sucking a lollipop with a caption on how the candy curbs cravings and helps customers lose weight, the E! personality was flooded with comments accusing her of promoting eating disorders and an unhealthy mindset around eating.

“The Good Place” actress Jameela Jamil was one of Kim’s most vocal critics, drawing attention to how the reality star is encouraging her fans to not eat by promoting a product that helps users ignore their hunger.

“No. Fuck off. No. You terrible and toxic influence on young girls. I admire their mother’s branding capabilities, she is an exploitative but innovative genius, however this family makes me feel actual despair over what women are reduced to. ☹️” Jamil tweeted.

Judging from Kim’s mentions, many people are with Jamil and don’t think that her joke, involving a KKW Beauty lipstick instead of a weight-loss lollipop, is funny. What people want is an apology. Kim is one of the most wealthy celebrities in the world, so to shill her influence and millions of Instagram followers for weight-loss lollipops is beyond us. We hope she doesn’t go through with her campaign idea and takes what her critics are saying seriously.