Kim Kardashian Attempted To Remove Her Ex’s Ex From A Humanitarian Trip—Yikes

Oh, the petty. It rests for no one—not even for when Kim Kardashian attempted to remove Reggie Bush’s ex from a trip for humanitarian purposes in Haiti. That’s at least according to Melyssa Ford, who dated Bush before Kardashian did. In a new episode for her weekly podcast, I’m Here for the Food, Ford revealed that she and Kardashian were on the same relief trip to Haiti to support orphans during the holidays. But helping children in need was, unfortunately, not the only thing on Kim’s mind.

Speaking to her mentor and guest on the podcast, Rev. Marcia Dyson, Ford and her listeners learned precisely how Kim felt while on the trip. Always the momager, Kris Jenner apparently involved herself in her daughter’s discomfort by approaching Dyson with a request to send Ford home. “Kris Jenner rolls up on me like, ‘Marcia,’ and I’m like, hey! I get a chance to talk to Kris Jenner! ‘I have a problem.’ I’m thinking, what problem could you have? The accommodations are beautiful. The water we have is clean,” Dyson explained.

“[Kris] says, ‘Well, Kim is feeling uncomfortable with [points to Ford]’ because of something that was said on social media at the time, and Kim wants to go home if my girl doesn’t leave,” she revealed. But Dyson could play momager, too!

“That’s not happening,” she remembers thinking, “Melyssa is my daughter and we were in a mentoring relationship at the time, suturing this deep relationship. I said, ‘I can’t stop Kim from going home. I think this would be a good experience for her if she is indeed wanting to find something purposeful to do in life like the other women.’”

Oh, burn. Yet it looks like the “no purpose” tough love worked—after all, Kardashian is studying up to be a lawyer and is consistently advocating for criminal justice reform these days. But that wasn’t always the case—especially years ago, when she appeared to be so concerned with whoever her ex Reggie Bush dated. Ford explained:

“Let me tell you what the real problem was. She was upset that we dated the same guy. And listen, what’s ridiculous is I dumped him and they dated way later! I was just like, really? Is this really about him? He is nothing to write home about, and we don’t even need to talk about who he is because he is now married and what not so it doesn’t even matter. But I’m just like, that’s what the issue really is. It’s really insecurity, but I’m not worried about you! I’m here for the kids. I’m here because my mamma introduced me to these fabulous people and this is a like-minded project that we all are invested in! You’re here for some shady a– reasons.”

Yikes. Ford and her co-hosts, however, did end the segment on a good note. They applauded Kim for the positive change she’s made since—even if her pettiness back then was very poorly timed.