Kim Kardashian and Reggie Bush Back Together

We guess it’s true what they say: love really is contagious. Perhaps inspired by her little sis’s recent wedding, Kim Kardashian has now reunited with her ex Reggie Bush. The couple declared the back-on status of their relationship the very day after Khloe’s nuptials. We’re all for happy reunions, but geez. Steal thunder, much?

The couple, who broke up in July, have clearly remained friendly and been heading towards reconciling in the past months. (Reggie’s parent’s even attended Khloe’s Sunday bash.)

Could 2009 bring the Kardashian clan a baby, two hit shows, and two weddings? Knowing their zeal for speed, press, and (let’s just say it, outdoing one another), we wouldn’t be surprised.

Below, Kim leaves The Lobster in LA, in a graphic, fitted black and white dress. Considering she just attended Khloe and Lamar‘s rehearsal dinner, she certainly does look exuberant, but we bet she is excited to be harboring her own juicy secret.