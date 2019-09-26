Kim Kardashian’s Clapback To Mean Tweets On ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ Is So Good

Oh, Twitter—our favorite place for memes, live coverage, and yes, even haters. Without them, we wouldn’t have the latest edition of Jimmy Kimmel’s “Celebrities Read Mean Tweets,” where Kim Kardashian reads mean tweets in this video. The 12th installment of the segment aired live last night and was posted on YouTube yesterday after a politically tense day—and it was a perfect reprieve and replacement for our nationwide drama with some good ‘ol fashioned celebrity drama, instead. Don’t take my word for it; Kimmel’s YouTube description for the video reads: “With all this nastiness in Washington, we thought it might be nice to switch gears and focus on some nastiness in Hollywood. From time to time, we like to shine a light on the harsh words fans post about celebrities online.” Yes, please!

This latest edition of Mean Tweets features Will Ferrell, Jon Hamm, Chris Rock, Kim Kardashian, Maisie Williams, David Harbour, David Spade, Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, Fred Savage, Tiffany Haddish, Martin Short, Mark Hamill, Sarah Paulson and Jeff Goldblum. Phew. That’s plenty opportunity for shade! But we’re laughing most at what our girl Kim Kardashian had to say in response to her mean tweet.

Kim had arguably the most brutal mean tweet. Someone by the name of Michelle (AKA @funsize74 on Twitter) tweeted the following way back in 2013: “I’d rather plant poison ivy plants in my anus before hearing another word about Kim Kardashian.” Yikes!

We hope Michelle’s doing ok—after all, she’s probably had to hear a lot more about the 38-year-old mother of four over the past few years, whether it’s news about her adorable kids or her latest public appearance. Now, Michelle’s also enduring the wrath of Kim’s response on air. This wasn’t the Kardashian family’s first encounter on Jimmy Kimmel’s Mean Tweets, so they’ve all had plenty of time to fine-tune their responses for the haters out there—including Kim. In this installment, her response had us shook.

“Go ahead and do that, please,” the media mogul said with a smile. Well played, Kim.