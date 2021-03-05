Kim Kardashian Says Media Also ‘Broke’ Her After Reflecting on Britney Spears’ Documentary

Showing her support. Kim Kardashian reacted after watching Britney Spears’ documentary with “a lot of empathy for her,” the 40-year-old reality star revealed in a series of Instagram Stories on Friday, March 5.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star got candid on social media about her own experience with tabloid scrutiny, recalling how the media body-shamed her while she was pregnant with her daughter North, now 7, who she shares with estranged husband Kanye West. The pair also share kids Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, who turns 2 in May.

“So I finally watched the Britney Spears documentary this week and it made me feel a lot of empathy for her,” the SKIMS founder began in a series of Instagram Stories. “The way the media played a huge role in her life the way it did can be very traumatizing and it can really break even the strongest person. No matter how public someone’s life may seem, no one deserves to be treated with such cruelty or judgment for entertainment.”

The beauty mogul went on to reveal that there was a time in her life when she “felt this way,” too. “When I was pregnant with North I was suffering from preeclampsia, which made me swell uncontrollably,” she recalled. “I gained 60 lbs and delivered almost 6 weeks early and I cried every single day over what was happening to my body mainly from the pressures of being constantly compared to what society considered a healthy pregnant person should look like—as well as being compared to Shamu the Whale by the media.

She continued: “Looking at all of the photos of myself and in magazines made me so insecure and I had this fear of wondering if I would ever get my pre baby body back. I was shamed on a weekly basis with cover stories that made my insecurities so painful I couldn’t leave the house for months after. It really broke me.”

The mother of four noted that while she was able to push these feelings aside to “get me where I am today,” she confessed that it still took a real mental toll on her. “I’m sharing this just to say I really hope everyone involved in the business of shaming and bullying someone to the point of breaking them down might reconsider and instead try to show some understanding and compassion,” she wrote.

“You just never fully know what someone is going through behind the scenes and I’ve learned through my own experiences that it’s always better to lead with kindness.”

Framing Britney Spears is available to stream on Hulu.

