Here’s Kim Kardashian’s ‘Only Concern’ With Kanye West Dating Irina Shayk Amid Their Divorce

There’s no holding back when it comes to Kim Kardashian’s reaction to Kanye West and Irina Shayk dating. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has at least one “concern” when it comes to her ex dating again amid their divorce—and it’s one that makes plenty of sense!

The SKIMS founder, 40, reportedly knew about Kanye and Irina‘s rumored romance “for weeks”—but she doesn’t want their relationship to “distract” the rapper, 44, from being present with their kids, according to a source who spoke to People in a report published on Thursday, June 10. The former couple, who were together for nearly seven years before Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, share four children together: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. While the source notes that it “doesn’t bother Kim that Kanye is dating,” the KKW Beauty founder still hopes he can continue to put their family first: “Her only concern is their kids. She wants Kanye to be present and spend as much time with them as possible. The kids love when Kanye is around,” the insider explained. “Kim doesn’t want a new girlfriend to distract Kanye from spending time with the kids.”

A previous source noted a similar sentiment to E! on Wednesday, June 9. “Kim has heard the rumors about Kanye and Irina Shayk and she doesn’t mind at all,” the insider said. “If it doesn’t impact her kids, then she doesn’t mind if Kanye dates.”

As for the Kanye and Irina rumors in question: The Yeezy designer and model, 35, fueled dating speculation on Wednesday, June 9, after they were spotted on vacation together in France on Kanye’s birthday the day prior. Photos published by The Daily Mail show the pair were all smiles as they toured a private vineyard in the South of France. The photos all but confirmed rumors that first began to circulate about the pair in May 2021 after an anonymous tip to celebrity gossip Instagram account Deux Moi claimed that “Kanye West is now secretly dating Irina Shayk aka Bradley Cooper’s baby mama.”

Irina’s ex, meanwhile, is “fully supportive” of her love life. The A Star Is Born actor, 46, shares four-year-old daughter Lea de Seine with the model. As a source explained to Us Weekly in a report published on Thursday, June 10, “Bradley would be fully supportive of whoever Irina chooses to date — he just wants her to be happy.” The insider went on to add, “Bradley and Irina are not just on good terms as coparents, they’re also close as friends and share personal things with each other.” From the sounds of it, it’s possible Bradley knew about Irina’s new flame, too!