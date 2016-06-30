Kim Kardashian Says She Never Approved the Final Version of Kanye’s ‘Famous’ Video

When Kanye West dropped his controversial music video “Famous” last Friday, people were shocked. Like, losing-their-minds shocked. You’ll recall celebs like Taylor Swift, Chris Brown, Rihanna, Anna Wintour, Amber Rose, Donald Trump, George W. Bush, and Ray J were shown naked (some real, some wax, most without permission) in the already-infamous video, and there’s been a lot of buzz about whether Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian, was OK with the clip, which some are calling misogynistic. Today we learned that while KK isn’t mad at it—and knew the gist—even she wasn’t privy to the final cut that likely features her own naked body. (Not that we don’t see it, like, every day, though.)

In an interview with Women’s Wear Daily, Kim said she didn’t see the video in its entirety until its release, but added that she preferred it this way. “I did that kind of on purpose because I love to be surprised,” Kardashian said. “It was, like, three, four months in the making.”

She continued: “So I obviously knew it was going on, but I didn’t actually see the final cut until he debuted it at the Forum. It was really cool.”

Other celebrities who feature have had mixed reactions to “Famous.” A source apparently told Hollywood Life that Taylor Swift (who has a history with the rapper that is both well-documented and complicated) is “livid and horrified.” They went on, “She didn’t know what to do when she heard about what Kanye did. She is bewildered, feels betrayed, and is beyond frustrated with Kanye. It is like a complete nightmare.”

Trump’s reps denied his involvement in the clip, as did Bush, but both were fairly lighthearted about the video, as was Brown, who posted on Instagram: “Why I gotta have the plumbers butt/ crack showing WAX figure? . This n—a KANYE CRAZY, talented, but crazy ” Ray J’s rep on the other hand, was livid: “If they didn’t show Ray J with his dick in Kim Kardashian’s mouth, then tell Kanye to go back and reshoot that shit,” he told TMZ.