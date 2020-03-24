Kim Kardashian Just Called Taylor Swift a Liar After Her Response to Kanye West’s Phone Call Leak

It’s 2016 all over again. Kim Kardashian reacted to Taylor Swift’s response to Kanye West’s “Famous” phone call leak, and it’s heated. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram and Twitter on Monday, March 23, to address the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer’s claims that she “edited” her 2016 Snapchat video that showed Taylor and Kanye on a phone call as they discussed his song “Famous.”

“@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange – that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now,” Kim wrote. “I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying.”

The KKW Beauty founder continued by claiming that the “Lover” singer “lied through her publicist” by stating that the “Stronger” rapper “never called” to ask for her approval on “Famous'” lyrics.

“To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that ‘Kanye never called to ask for permission…’ They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word “bitch” was used without her permission,” she wrote. “At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she ‘declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message.’ The lie was never about the word bitch, It was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation.”

The E! personality went on to defend herself amid accusations that she “edited” her Snapchat video to make her husband look better. “I never edited the footage (another lie) – I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn’t change the narrative,” she wrote.

As for why the video exists in the first place, Kim explained that Kanye documents each of his albums, and the clip was a part of that documentation. “To add, Kanye as an artist has every right to document his musical journey and process, just like she recently did through her documentary,” she wrote. “Kanye has documented the making of all of his albums for his personal archive, however has never released any of it for public consumption & the call between the two of them would have remained private or would have gone in the trash had she not lied & forced me to defend him.”

She ended her statement, “This will be the last time I speak on this because honestly, nobody cares. Sorry to bore you all with this. I know you are all dealing with more serious

Kanye and Taylor’s feud started in 2009 after he bombarded her on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards to tell her that Beyoncé deserved an award more. The two were cool for a few years until 2016 when he released his song “Famous,” in which he called the “You Need to Calm Down” singer a “bitch” and claimed to have made her “famous.” When Taylor criticized the song, Kim posted a video of her and Kanye on a friendly phone call about the song, which led many of the reality star’s fans to call the 10-time Grammy winner a liar.

Fast forward to this past weekend, and the full phone call between Taylor and Kanye leaked, which showed that Kim hadn’t posted the call in its entirety. A couple days later, the “White Horse” singer responded to the full leak by claiming that Kim and Kanye put her through “hell” for the past “four years.”

After Kim’s recent response, her sister Khloé gave her two cents. “I was about to go take my a** to sleep but then I just saw my sister post a couple tweets. Kimberly you better!!!!!!!!” she tweeted. “Kim is my fuckking lawyer for life!!!!!! My sister AND my lawyer.”

Taylor’s lawyer, Tree Paine, also weighed in by republishing her original 2016 statement to deny some of Kim’s statements. “I’m Taylor’s publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement. Btw, when you take parts out, that’s editing. P.S. who did you guys piss off to leak that video? 😂😂😂,” Paine tweeted.

Messy, messy, messy, everyone.