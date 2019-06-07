Kim Kardashian Revealed How She *REALLY* Feels About Sofia Richie & Scott Disick’s Relationship

The KarJenners aren’t a family that is known for holding their tongues. In fact, Kim Kardashian’s reaction to Sofia Richie and Scott Disick’s relationship says a lot. If you’ve been under or rock–or trying to avoid KarJenner news like the bubonic plague then we’ll give you a quick and dirty version of what’s been happening, Here’s the tea. Scott Disick dated Kourtney Kardashian for like an entire decade. They have three children together, Mason, Penelope, and Reign and we watched their whole on-again-off-again relationship play out on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. A few years ago, Kourt and Scott decided to finally go their separate ways–trying their hand at friendship and co-parenting. Things were bumpy for a minute, especially, when Scott began dating one of Kylie Jenner’s former friends, Sofia Richie.

Despite their 15-year age difference and the backlash from the KarJenners and the public, Disick and 20-year-old Richie have been holding steady for about two years now. In fact, Kourt, Scott, and Sofia even went on vacation together with the kiddos. However, some people aren’t quite ready to let them be great.

In an upcoming Keeping Up with the Kardashian episode, we finally get to see Kim K. and matriarch Kris Jenner’s reaction to that vacation photo seen around the world. During the vaca, Scott posted a photo of Kourtney and Sofia lounging next to him in bikinis. Kim freaked out immediately saying, “Oh my God. Did you see what Scott just posted? It says, ‘What more could a guy ask for? Three’s company.’ And it’s him, Kourtney and Sofia in Mexico.”

She then read a comment that said, “Sofia is a young fool, and Kourtney is an old fool. All of these people need therapy.”

Meanwhile, it was Mama Kris who had the most to say. The momager was horrified by the photo saying,

Why in the world would she feel the need to go on vacation with Scott? She has a lot of trips with the kids. She can pick up and go to Mexico any day of the week. My fear is that she can’t make up her mind. She can’t pick a paint color! That takes months. I’m just saying, because of her indecisiveness, it’s going to bite her in the ass. And she’s going to be the one deciding way too late that she is in love with Scott and wants to spend the rest of her life with Scott.

Um… we high key doubt Kourtney wants Scott–let’s just look at their history. In fact, the Poosh owner has been open about being happy with her relationship with Sofia and Scott–they even spent his 36th birthday together. Also according to US Weekly, Sofia and Scott are talking marriage so the KarJenners better get used to this whole blended family ordeal.