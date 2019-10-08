Kim Kardashian Just Revealed The Paparazzi Used To Take Photos Up Her Skirt

Honestly, just set the entire world aflame. It’s awful here anyway. Kim Kardashian’s reaction to paparazzi taking photos under her skirt is so upsetting. Honestly, it should NEVER be something anyone has to deal with. Since she came splashing onto our TV screens back in 2007–Kim Kardashian has been a household name. The KKW Beauty mogul and her reality family can’t go anywhere without being photographed or videoed.

However, as we all know after Kim’s terrifying robbery experience in Paris in the fall of 2016–there are certainly pitfalls to fame. The paparazzi are notoriously invasive, so much so that several celebrities have sued tabloids for posting their children and/or private information. The paps are still invasive now, but it was nothing compared to the early to mid-2000s when Kim, Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan were constantly in the limelight.

Apparently, the paps were so intent on getting their “money” shot–they legit used to lay on the ground and attempt to photograph up starlets skirts. Honestly, this makes us so livid we could scream. On her upcoming E! True Hollywood Story Kim opened up about how awful the experience was and how Paris Hilton helped her navigate the situation.

She explained–“I remember we were sitting in her SLR Mercedes. And the doors flip up this way. And at that point, the paparazzi would lay on the ground to try and get a picture of you, up your dress, and she said, ‘Okay. We need to make sure you don’t give them that.'”

At one point some monster of a man asked Kim, “so you don’t want anybody to see your p*ssy.” WTF!!!!

Thankfully, none of these disgusting creatures were successful with their endeavors. For Kim–Paris was a lifesaver when it came to navigating her early days of fame. “[Paris] was such a great mentor for me,” she explained. I really am grateful for my experiences with her…She’s a huge, huge reason of my success.”