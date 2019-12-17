Kim Kardashian Set The Record Straight About Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s ‘Engagement’

The Kylie Jenner rumor mill is BUSY TODAY. Amidst fresh rumors of a Drake situationship, Kylie Jenner is also fielding reports that she’s engaged, thanks to a diamond ring she was wearing on a recent Instagram Story. But it’s not an engagement ring, and Kim Kardashian’s reaction to Kylie Jenner’s Travis Scott breakup is proof.

The tear-shaped diamond engagement ring popped up on Kylie’s Instagram on Friday, Dec. 14. Although she and Travis have been broken up for a while, they did spend Thanksgiving together. Upon seeing the ring, many fans immediately assumed that they were not only back together, but fully ready to say “I do.” On the one hand, they have an adorable daughter together and they were together for a long time, so it wouldn’t be completely unreasonable if they were now engaged. On the other hand, Kylie is wearing the ring on her index finger, which—yeah, that’s not where an engagement ring usually goes.

Meanwhile, some fans also believe that Kylie and Drake are an item because of, yes, more Instagram clues. While we’re waiting for the Kylie-Drake situation to be cleared up once and for all, we DO have an official answer from the Kardashian-Jenner family re: Kylie’s engagement.

Kim Kardashian addressed the rumor during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show (along with a bunch of other rumors—so much KarJenner drama lately!). “Definitely, they’re not engaged,” Kim said. She pointed out that Kylie was “wearing it on a different finger.”

“I think she bought that herself because she was showing us,” Kim explained.

Fair enough. But are Kylie and Travis back together at all? Kim wasn’t as forthcoming on that point. “I honestly don’t know, but I think that they are just really close friends and co-parenting amazingly,” she said. “I don’t know the status if they’re together or not. I don’t think they are.”

If you say so, Kim!