Kim Kardashian Fully Lost It After Spotting A Bald Spot In Kourtney’s Head

We know that KarJenners will do whatever it takes for beauty–but the eldest Kardashian sister may have taken things just a tad too far. Kim Kardashian reacting to Kourtney’s bald spot in this KUWTK clip is legit way too much. Season 17 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians is airing this Sunday so let the shenanigans ensue. In this clip, we remembered just how dramatic Kimmy can be.

In the video from the upcoming season, Kim and Kourtney are lounging on the couch. At one point, Kourt tilts her head forward, and Kim spots a pretty sizable bald spot in the middle of her big sis’ head. Upon spotting it, Kim begins to fall apart. She shrieks, takes a photo and bellows, “Kourtney you have a really big spot on the top of your head. Look down. Kourtney. Oh my god, I’m afraid for your life. Have you seen that? Kourtney your hair is gone. You’re bald.”

LOL. It would be funny if it weren’t so tragic. To be clear–Kourtney is not suffering from any illness. Just before the clip was filmed, she attended an event wearing an Ariana Grande-type ponytail on the top of her head. Apparently, the pony was so tight and painful that once Kortuney took it down, she had a massive lump on her head, and all of the hair around it fell out.

Ouch! Traction alopecia for beauty is not where it’s at. Kim was actually beside herself. She is so shaken by the whole ordeal that she says, “Kourtney, you have to go to the hospital right now.” LOL Kourt after touching her bald spot and realizing what is going on basically rolls her eyes at Kim telling her she’s not going to be headed to anyone’s Emergency Room.

LOL, we cannot.