Kim Was Just Booed At a Football Game As Kanye’s Online Rampage Continues

Awkward. Kim Kardashian was booed at a Rams game amid Kanye West’s social media rampage. The Skims founder was seen at two sports games, one of which had a huge negative reaction.

At the Sunday game on October 9, 2022, Kim was put on the jumbotron at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The KKW Beauty founder blew a kiss to the camera and was largely booed by the crowd at the Los Angeles Rams’ home game against the Dallas Cowboys. She was at the game with her son, Saint West. The booing comes after her ex-husband Kanye West posted many harmful posts on his social media and consequently had his accounts restricted. In a recently deleted Tweet uncovered by CNN, Kanye tweeted on Saturday, October 8, 2022, “going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE,” and also, “You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.” His account was restricted by Twitter for violating the rules and will be locked for an undisclosed amount of time.

On early Monday, October 10, 2022, Ye posted a documentary called “last week.” The 30-minute documentary includes an insight into Kanye’s personal and business life. The documentary shows a brief reunion between Kim and Kanye at their daughter North’s basketball game. It’s not known what the co-parents were talking about since the audio was out during the segment. On the Alo Mind podcast, Kanye revealed that Kim got their kids a majority of the time. “Even to this day, I’ll still give Kim advice on things that can help, because that’s gonna go to the kids. She’s still got [them] 80% of the time— raise those children.” Kanye and Kim are set to have their custody hearing in December 2022 for their four children together: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Kim recently reacted to Kanye’s “White Lives Matter” shirt controversy. “Kim is not surprised by Kanye decision to wear that on his shirt and thinks that he is, once again, trying to get attention,” a source dished to Hollywood Life. “She knows that he loves to start controversy and she is not even feeding into this. Sure, she thinks that he is making a horrible choice and that the message is very offensive to so many.” Kanye was a huge supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020. He not only marched in protests, but also donated $2 million to the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor. “Kim knows how much support Kanye gave to the Black Lives Matter movement,” the source added and said she was “utterly confused” by his choice to wear such a shirt.

