Kim Kardashian Just Pioneered the Winter Mermaid Aesthetic, and We’re Kinda Into It

Kardashian/Jenner fashion never leaves us disappointed. They’re all either doing a ridiculous photo shoot or just wearing some wild street style looks out and about. Seeing what they wear never gets old, and Tuesday night was no exception. Kim Kardashian wore an all-purple outfit that gave her total winter mermaid vibes, and suddenly we’re intensely researching discounted beach weekends.

The Kardashian sister finally gave us a close-up look at what she wore on Look What Happens Live with Andy Cohen earlier this month. Along with sisters Khloe and Kourtney, Kim appeared on the show in a purple mermaid-eque ensemble that might actually put Disney’s Ariel to shame. The outfit featured a super sheer purple and white crop top—with, of course, ample cleavage, in true Kardashian fashion. On bottom, Kim sported a slightly darker (but still sheer) purple and black bodycon skirt, which added to the look’s mermaid vibes. And, with white glove booties as a finishing touch, Kim looked like a winter mermaid whose wish to turn human for a night had just been granted.

Even Kim’s hair was styled long and wavy—just how you’d imagine a mermaid’s. We can just picture her hanging over a rock, waves crashing behind her, singing about how she wants to make a life for herself outside of the sea. Although, let’s be real. If the Kardashians were mermaids, think of what kind of insane parties they could throw underwater. Kim recently threw an Alice in Wonderland party for daughter Chicago’s first birthday, but maybe she should have gone with The Little Mermaid.

As for her makeup, Kim kept it pretty simple. (I know. We’re shocked, too.) with a neutral eye and lip. While her face looked amazing (and perfectly airbrushed), we’re not sure all the makeup would hold up living underwater. Maybe this winter mermaid is destined to finish off her days on-land.