Kim Kardashian’s Latest Photo Of Psalm Is Cuteness Overload

Aramide Tinubu
by
Kim KardaShian
Photo: Shutterstock.

This is just too cute. Kim Kardashian’s new photo of Psalm West might be the most precious thing we’ve ever seen. Though Kimmy often shares pictures of her eldest kiddos–North and Saint, her 1-year old daughter, Chicago and 3-month old son Psalm aren’t as visible on her social media. Thankfully, to help us kick off the week, Kim shared the sweetest photo of Psalm to her Instagram.

In the photo, the KKW Beauty mogul is snuggling with the infant as he looks directly at the camera with a slight smirk on his perfect little face. Kim captioned the photo, “My little man is the sweetest ever! He’s honestly the best baby. Sleeps through the night and by far my most calm. How did I get so lucky.”

Truly a little one that sleeps through the night is the best gift. Kim and her rapper hubby, Kanye West, welcomed Psalm via surrogate back in May. It took the couple some time to settle on little Psalm’s name. Like their older children, they wanted to make sure it was unique and meaningful. A Psalm is a book of songs or a hymn usually found in religious texts like The Bible. The literal translation is “song” or “instrumental music.”

Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner told E! Online, “[Psalm] is just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he’s such a blessing, so it’s perfect. He’s just adorable.”

Apparently, we can expect to see a lot more of Psalm–and snake-loving Chicago on Kim’s Instagram. An insider told Hollywood Life, “[Kim] loves that people have been able to see [him]. Revealing her son is something she knew she had to do because she reveals everything about her life. It is her brand, after all.”

Psalm might not be the last kiddo of the Kimye dynasty. Shortly after his birth, a source close to Kimye told Hollywood Life, [Kim] would like to go for a fifth child.”

0 Thoughts?
