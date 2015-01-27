Kim Kardashian Proves She Has a Sense of Humor in Superbowl Commercial

Kim Kardashian is the star of T-Mobile’s Superbowl ad, and it’s proof that the reality TV star has a sense of humor. The commercial was just released online ahead of the game this coming weekend and shows a somber Kim give a serious piece-to-camera about the “tragedy” of losing unused data in your cell phone plan.

The ad is shot in a way that’s similar to any great charitable appeal–sad music and all–and shows Kim poking fun at her own vain reputation. “Tragic,” says Kardashian of the lost data. “Data you paid for that could be used to see my makeup, my backhand, my outfits, my vacations, and, my outfits. Sadly all lost.”

Watch the funny commercial for yourself below: