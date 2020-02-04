Kim Kardashian Had the Most Relatable Response to Those Pregnancy Rumors

Don’t expect a fifth Kardashian-West anytime soon. Kim Kardashian responded to pregnancy rumors with a very relatable tweet. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, took to her Twitter on Monday, February 3, to reveal some little-known food facts about herself. (Like that she hates Hot Cheetos but loves Cheetos. What.) Among Kim’s reveals was that she was really craving Eggo waffles last night and asked her followers for their thoughts.

“I’m craving Eggo [waffles]! I thought it would go away but it’s not. Should I go for it or control myself?” she tweeted. The tweet led to some fans thinking that Kim had “pregnancy cravings.” (Can’t the woman just want some breakfast at night?) “Kim got cravings!” one fan wrote. “Don’t tell me Kanye put another [little] West in her, that would be so cute though!”

However, Kim shut down the speculation real quick. She responded to the user, telling them that not pregnant but simply wanted some food. Can’t we all relate? “No way! I’m just hungry,” Kim wrote back.

The KKW Beauty founder and her husband, Kanye West, share four kids: daughters North, 6, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 8 months. After difficult pregnancies with North and Saint, Kim and Kanye used surrogates for Saint and Psalm. This is definitely the last baby Kim is having herself,” another source told Entertainment Tonight in 2017. “Doctors told her getting pregnant again is just too risky. The two pregnancies did so much damage to her body, it’s just not worth it. If she wanted more, adoption wouldn’t be out of the question.”

As for if she wants more kids, the E! personality revealed on her Instagram Story in August 2019 that she thinks she’s good with four at the moment. “I LOVE my babies so much but 4 is all I can handle with how busy I am, and each one of my babies needs so much attention,” she wrote.