Yikes: Kim Kardashian Posts Thinspo Throwback Pic, Captions It #SkinnyDays

Yet another celebrity is using Instagram as a means to show how skinny they are (or were.) Kim Kardashian posted a snap today with the caption “Throwback to a few years ago #skinnydays #OnTheTreadmillRightNOW.”

The photo—which shockingly isn’t a selfie—shows the reality star wearing a curve-hugging white embellished dress, and sporting a sleek ponytail. She look nice, but it’s a slightly hypocritical commentary from the women who recently told Lucky magazine “I am definitely way sexier ever since having my daughter! The struggle to get back into shape after giving birth is such a real one. It’s so difficult to do, and afterwards, all you want to do is show off your body and feel sexy.”

There’s nothing wrong, per se, with Kim posting a throwback photo in which she likes the way she looks, but there is something unsavory about the fact that—for better or worse—one of the most influential celebrities today decided to make it all about being “skinny.”

Since having daughter North West in 2013, Kim has taken a shine to wearing revealing clothes—tight pencil skirts and crop tops, boob-baring tops, and ultra-tight jeans—which led most people to believe that the world’s most photographed celebrity was proud of her body. Plus, Kim has a staggering 16 million Instagram followers, most of which are probably young women who look up to the reality star for not looking like a typical Hollywood stick figure.

The trend of celebrities posting their bony frames to social media, or subtly referencing being “skinny” is reaching an alarming fever pitch. Just yesterday, Bethenny Frankel posted a photo of herself wearing her 4-year-old daughter’s clothing, and the new trend of adult stores selling size triple zero pants sizes has been blamed on It-girls posting precariously thin photos to Instagram.

Kim could have posted the throwback photo for her millions of followers without explicitly spelling out that she likes it because she’s “skinny.” Her fans are so fervent, they would have gotten noticed that, even if she captioned it something like “One of my favorite throwback looks!” or something of that nature.